Special immigration counter opened for Chinese nationals at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurated on Friday a special immigration counter for Chinese nationals at the Islamabad International Airport.

Talking on the occasion, he said the counter will provide the fastest immigration facilities to the Chinese nationals.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) visa holders would also be facilitated at the counter.

اسلام آباد انٹرنیشنل ائیر پورٹ پر چینی شہریوں کے لئے خصوصی امیگریشن کاؤنٹر قائم



اسپیشل امیگریشن کاؤنٹر کا افتتاح کردیا



خصوصی کاؤنٹر کے ذریعے چینی مسافروں کی تیز ترین امیگریشن ہوسکے گی۔



خصوصی کاؤنٹر کے ذریعے سی پیک ویزا ہولڈرز بھی استفادہ کرسکیں گے۔ #china pic.twitter.com/6LX0og1ggG — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) July 23, 2021

A separate category visa for CPEC is being issued by the interior ministry, Sheikh Rashid said.