Special immigration counter opened for Chinese nationals at Islamabad airport

11:36 PM | 23 Jul, 2021
Special immigration counter opened for Chinese nationals at Islamabad airport
ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed inaugurated on Friday a special immigration counter for Chinese nationals at the Islamabad International Airport.

Talking on the occasion, he said the counter will provide the fastest immigration facilities to the Chinese nationals.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) visa holders would also be facilitated at the counter. 

A separate category visa for CPEC is being issued by the interior ministry, Sheikh Rashid said.

