MP’s aide terminated after videos of sex acts inside Australian parliament leaked

Australia is in dire shock after obscene videos and pictures showing staff members of country’s parliament performing sex acts inside the building were leaked.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he was disgusted by the leaked videos of male staffers performing such acts in Parliament, including one of a man masturbating on the desk of a female legislator.

The premier of the conservative government has fired a lawmaker’s staff member, who was at centre of the controversial videos, besides promising action into the matter.

The action comes as the videos and photos were released by The Australian newspaper and Channel 10 today after they received the content from a whistleblower named Tom.

The whistleblower revealed that the staffers and lawmakers repeatedly used the prayer room of the parliament to have sex.

He further alleged that sex workers were brought several times in the Parliament “for the pleasure of coalition MPs”.

The whistleblower said that the staff members had made Facebook messenger groups where they used to share explicit pictures.

The incumbent Liberal/National coalition landed in trouble in recent weeks after three former staff members alleged that they had been sexually assaulted by colleague.

Brittany Higgins, one of the victims, went public last month, revealing that she was raped by a man in a minister’s parliamentary office in 2019.

The shocking revelations sparked massive rallies across Australia last week and led to a slump in Morrison’s standing in opinion polls.