PM Shehbaz takes notices of bush fires in Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of fire erupted in Margalla Hills and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to control it.

Issuing directives to Capital Development Authority and other officials, the premier asked them to seek assistance of emergency relief agencies and take effective measures for protection of local population, trees and wildlife.

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the bush fires in the Margalla Hills at the boundary area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad had been controlled but it rekindled due to hot high speed winds.

In a tweet, she said around seventy firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the fire but CDA need to deploy more.

Bush fires near E-11/D-12 area at the boundary of ICT/KPK are being fought by CDA & KP staff since morning. After that fire was controlled it has erupted again at 3 pm.Due to hot hi speed winds,tough terrain there r 70 firefighters deployed still but @CDA may need to deploy more.

In Balochistan, a fire continues to raging engulfed the world's largest pine nut forest in Koh-e-Sulaiman region, for nearly two weeks.

On the directives of the prime minister, rhe provincial government on Sunday formed a nine-member task force to put out the fire in the forest that produces around 640,000 kilograms of edible seeds annually.

Three people have so far lost their lives in the fire that first which first started on May 9 in parts of the Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain range.