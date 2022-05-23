PM Shehbaz takes notices of bush fires in Margalla Hills

08:46 AM | 23 May, 2022
PM Shehbaz takes notices of bush fires in Margalla Hills
Source: Sherry Rehman (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of fire erupted in Margalla Hills and directed the authorities concerned to take immediate measures to control it.  

Issuing directives to Capital Development Authority and other officials, the premier asked them to seek assistance of emergency relief agencies and take effective measures for protection of local population, trees and wildlife.

Meanwhile, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman said that the bush fires in the Margalla Hills at the boundary area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad had been controlled but it rekindled due to hot high speed winds.

In a tweet, she said around seventy firefighters have been deployed to extinguish the fire but CDA need to deploy more.

In Balochistan, a fire continues to raging engulfed the world's largest pine nut forest in Koh-e-Sulaiman region, for nearly two weeks.

On the directives of the prime minister, rhe provincial government on Sunday formed a nine-member task force to put out the fire in the forest that produces around 640,000 kilograms of edible seeds annually.

Three people have so far lost their lives in the fire that first which first started on May 9 in parts of the Koh-e-Sulaiman mountain range.  

Massive fire in world’s largest pine nut forest ... 01:00 PM | 20 May, 2022

QUETTA – At least three people were killed and seven others injured as a massive fire continues to rage ...

More From This Category
Sarah Saeed - Meet the youngest BPS-22 officer of ...
11:21 AM | 23 May, 2022
Pakistani man kills wife, daughter and ...
09:51 AM | 23 May, 2022
Pakistani professor makes it to list of top 100 ...
10:11 PM | 22 May, 2022
Shehbaz warns Imran against 'instigating civil ...
09:01 PM | 22 May, 2022
Is Aamir Liaquat getting ready for fourth ...
07:49 PM | 22 May, 2022
FAKE NEWS: Fact-check shows no Riphah University ...
07:21 PM | 22 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Resham slams Imran Khan over sexist remarks against Maryam Nawaz
10:38 AM | 23 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr