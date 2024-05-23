Three youth loss life while rescuing cow from well in Sindh’s Sukkur

KARACHI – Three people were killed while rescuing a cow, which fell into a well in an area of Sukkur, a city in the Pakistani province of Sindh.

The incident occurred in Dabu area when the three youth were trying to pull out the animal from well. Two of the deceased have been identified as two brothers.

Police said the three people lost their balance and fell into the well when they were rescuing the cow.

Earlier this month, at least 20 people were killed and 21 others wounded after a bus fell into a deep ravine in Chilas, a city in Gilgit-Baltistan province.

The accident took place at the Karakoram Highway in Preshu Khaldas area of Chilas. The bus was on its way to Hunza from Rawalpindi when it met the accident.