Key suspect in Karachi cop murder flees Pakistan

KARACHI – A Swedish-Pakistani man, who allegedly shot dead a policeman in Karachi, managed to flee Pakistan hours after the incident, confirmed police officials.

The suspect, Khurram Nisar, killed Abdul Rehman, a cop of Shaheen Force during a kidnapping bid in DHA area of the port city late Monday.

Nisar has also been identified as a son of a former deputy commissioner. He came to Pakistan three months ago and lived near the crime scene.

In a statement, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Irfan Baloch said that the key suspect in the murder case will be brought back to Pakistan through Interpol.

The deceased cop and another policeman named Ameen-ul-Haq were patrolling the area when they noticed that a woman is screaming in a passing car. They chased the vehicle and managed to stop it when Rehman sat on the front seat of the vehicle while the woman managed to escape the scene.

CCTV footage CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced in which the victim and the suspect could be seen confronting each other. The suspect after a brief dialogue can be seen opening fire at the police constable and fleeing the scene.

Meanwhile, parents of the suspect have disassociated themselves from him, saying they could not take any responsibility for his actions.