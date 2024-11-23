Terrorists could attack PTI’s Nov 24 protest rally, says Nacta in threat alert

ISLAMABAD – The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has issued a threat alert ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest rally on November 24 in Islamabad.

The alter states that terrorists had entered into Pakistan from Afghanistan and they could attack public gatherings in various major cities. It said that the terrorists could also attack the PTI protest rally.

Nacta has directed all relevant authorities to take strict measures in order to avoid any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, Islamabad authorities have enforced Section 144 across the federal capital to ensure law and order in the city in light of the order of the Islamabad High Court.

Police officials have assured that all necessary measures will be taken to implement Section 144 effectively.

An official has urged citizens o refrain from participating in any illegal activities, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the law for collective safety.

On the other hand, The closure of key transportation routes in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, ahead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24, left thousands of travelers stranded and facing significant disruptions over the weekend.