Inside Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam's fairytale wedding
Usman Mukhtar and Zunaira Inam's wedding festivities have finally concluded as the stunning duo sealed the deal with a fairytale reception.
The dreamy daytime festivity oozed grace and panache and the wedding ended with an elegant celebration. The newlyweds dazzled with their stunning wardrobe choices.
The heartthrob went for a suave suit and tie look and looked super handsome. The beaming bride was a sight to behold in her exquisite ensemble as she recycled her mother's vintage wedding outfit for her big day. The heavy gold jewellery and subtle makeup looked perfect too.
The elegant and pastel finish of the décor came as a breath of fresh air. The overload of pretty pastel flowers looked gorgeous.
The star-studded event was a fabulous affair and the guest list included some famous celebrities who were spotted mingling with the couple.
The guest list included Osman Khalid Butt, Ahmed Ali Akbar, Shahzad Sheikh, Uzair Jaswal, Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi. The Anaa actor stole hearts in an emerald green saree at Mukhtars wedding
As the pictures spread like wildfire, the internet wished the newlyweds a blessed married life ahead.
