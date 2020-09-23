Police arrest journalist covering Maryam Nawaz’ hearing at IHC
Web Desk
09:13 PM | 23 Sep, 2020
Police arrest journalist covering Maryam Nawaz’ hearing at IHC
Share

ISLAMABAD - Police arrested a reporter of private television channel who had arrived at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to cover hearing of an appeal filed by Maryam Nawaz against her conviction in the Avenfield corruption reference.

The journalist Ehtisham Kiyani working with Channel 24 was arrested by police deployed for security and was shifted to Ramna police station.

He was stopped at a police checkpoint outside the court where he introduced himself but was detained by officials. After arresting him, police claimed that Kiyani was carrying weapons.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Athar Minallah took notice of the incident and summoned high-ranking officials of the capital police and ordered Kiyani's immediate release.

The reporter was released soon after and Superintendent of Police Sarfaraz Virk said that no weapons had been recovered from Kiyani, adding that a private tv channel had reported "fake news".

The reporter also alleged mistreatment with him by SP Industrial Area Zubair Sheikh. However, the police source said there had been exchange of harsh words between report and policemen at check post following which he was arrested.

Further investigation is underway into the matter by police high-ups after allegations leveled by the reporter against policemen.

More From This Category
Assets beyond means: NAB arrests ...
01:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Promotion of maritime sector vital to fully ...
12:36 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Indian troops kill one Kashmiri youth in Pulwama
12:06 PM | 24 Sep, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif appears before LHC for interim ...
11:35 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
Pakistan, Turkmenistan to boost cooperation in ...
09:18 AM | 24 Sep, 2020
PM Imran to address UN’s key panel dealing with ...
08:44 AM | 24 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
IN PICTURES: Ayeza Khan with her little sister
12:49 PM | 24 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr