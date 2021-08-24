Miftah Ismail resigns as PML-N Sindh’s secretary general

Miftah Ismail resigns as PML-N Sindh’s secretary general
KARACHI – Former finance minister Miftah Ismail Tuesday resigned as Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Sindh’s Secretary-General over leadership's inaction against vandalism at party office in Karachi.

Ismail has sent his resignation to PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif, who is reportedly scheduled to visit Karachi in the coming days.

Miftah stepped down after party leadership did not take action against workers involved in vandalism at PML-N House in Karsaz.

A group of enraged party workers had stormed the party office more than a month ago over the “unjustified” distribution of party tickets for elections in cantonment boards of Karachi.

Miftah has been worked as finance minister during the last tenure of PML-N.

