'World’s smallest' cow dies in Bangladesh

Rani, a dwarf cow waiting to be recognised by the Guinness World Records as the world’s smallest, passed away in Bangladesh on Tuesday.

Rani died due to “excessive gas accumulated in its stomach”. The 24-month-old cow was just 20 inches high and weighed 28 kilogrammes.

Rani shot to fame in July this year. More than 15,000 visitors crowded Rani’s farm near Dhaka despite the lockdown and took pictures with her. She made it to several international news websites as well.

Farm manager Hassan Howladar had applied to the Guinness World Records, claiming that Rani was the world’s smallest cow.

Hassan said Rani had walking difficulties. She was usually kept away from the herd as she was scared of other cows.

Rani liked to roam and seemed “happy” when visitors took her in their arms, Hassan added.

There had been reports that Rani was going to be sold for sacrifice around Eidul Azha, which the farm denied.