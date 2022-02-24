Attaullah Esakhelvi’s daughter Laraib Atta nominated for Oscars and BAFTA
Attaullah Esakhelvi's daughter Laraib Atta nominated for Oscars and BAFTA
Legendary artist Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi’s daughter Laraib Atta, a visual artist from Pakistan, and her team landed Oscar and BAFTA nominations for the year 2022.

Celebrating her team’s Oscar and BAFTA nominations for their work on James Bond's film No Time to Die,  Atta took to her social media to announce that her visual effects team bagged nods in ‘Best Visual Effects’ category.

"We have been nominated for #bafta and #oscar for No Time to Die - and here are the vfx breakdowns. Well done everyone at #dneg it was an honour being part of my favourite 007 franchise," she wrote on her official Facebook handle

Moreover, she thanked everyone for the support she’s been getting since the nominations. “It is such a great honor working beside the great minds. All thanks to my brother Sanwal and my mother for always being the guiding force and supporting me throughout,”.

Atta started working in Hollywood at the age of 19 and has been a part of some great projects such as Godzilla, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

Laraib Atta becomes the first Pakistani to be ... 01:41 PM | 9 Feb, 2019

NEW YORK - Laraib Atta the daughter of Sufi legend Attaullah Khan Essakhelvi just got nominated in Visual Effects ...

