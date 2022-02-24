PM Imran lays floral wreath at WWII memorial during Russia visit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid a floral wreath at the monument of heroes killed in World War II during his historic visit to Russia.

Reports in local media said the premier visited the Tomb of the unknown soldier to pay tribute to the Soviet soldiers killed during World War II. Members of the Prime Minister's delegation were also present on the occasion, it said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is laying a floral wreath at the Tomb of Unmarked Soldier in Moscow, Russia.@PakPMO @mfa_russia #PMIKInRussia https://t.co/ECuJba3wA5 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) February 24, 2022

In the first bilateral trip by a Pakistani prime minister after two decades, Khan is set to meet Russian President Putin. Khan and Putin will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation, a statement from the Foreign Office said.

Both sides will have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and the situation in Afghanistan.

US calls on PM Imran to 'voice concern about ... 11:43 AM | 24 Feb, 2022 ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ...

Islamabad and Moscow enjoy friendly relations marked by mutual respect, trust, and convergence of views on a range of international and regional issues.

Upon arrival at the airport, the Pakistani PM was warmly received by Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and officials of the Pakistan Embassy.