'Thank you Pakistan' – Nepalese mountaineers tell the world about ‘so nice people’ after making #K2Winter2021 history

ISLAMABAD – The Nepalese mountaineers, who achieved the feat of scaling the world's second highest peak Pakistan's K2- in winter for the first time in history, have felt deep attraction for the hospitality of Pakistani people.

"What really attracts all of us at the moment is you people. Honestly the people of Pakistan are so nice. Once we summited K2, we got such a really warm welcome and receipts from you guys, and honestly without [that] if we even get that to our country or not," leader of the 10-member Nepalese team, Nirmal Pujra said in a video posted by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) on its Twitter.

'Bauhat Bauhat Shukria' (Thank you very much), Nirmal Pujra said while extending his gratitude to the Pakistanis in Urdu language for looking after all of them during their stay. "We are very happy and we will come here again and again and again," he added.

The Nepalese climbers were called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister OP&HRD Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari to discuss their mountain tourism experience in Pakistan.

Humbled by the warm welcome the team received upon arrival in Skardu and Islamabad, Purja said the climbers were overjoyed with emotions and "our hearts are full of gratitude" and thanked "Pakistani family for making us feel at home".

Me and my entire team are beyond happy and humbled to have received such a pleasant warm welcome on arrival at Skardu and Islamabad. We are overjoyed with emotions and our hearts are full of gratitude.

"We feel honoured that many highly respected delegates of Pakistan came to congratulate our team," he wrote. "It was a great pleasure to meet the President Dr Arif Alvi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Tourism Minister Zulfikar Bukhari and our very own minister of Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Ali Khan."

Nirmal said he along with his team visited the country every year to climb some of the greatest mountains of the world and this time, felt lucky for having a meeting with the head of National Tourism Coordination Board.

The support team including the porters, basecamp support, logistic providers, cooks; everyone plays a pivotal role. They are the backbone of our expedition.

He highlighted a couple of issues faced by the adventure tourists in the country and discussed ways with the SAPM to improve mountain tourism in the country.

"Great discussion with the Nepalese mountaineering team, today. I will work on all points discussed to improve the mountain tourism experience in Pakistan. Will be putting all proposals for Prime Minister Imran Khan's approval soon," Zulfikar Bukhari, who also heads National Tourism Coordination board, tweeted soon after the meeting that took place the other day at the OP&HRD ministry.

Located on the Pakistan China border, K2 is the only mountain over 8,000 metres that had not been summitted in the winter. But a team of climbers from Nepal made the history by becoming the first mountaineers to successfully complete a winter attempt on the summit of K2, the world’s second tallest peak.

The group were named as Nirmal Purja, Gelje Sherpa, Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma G, Sona Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Pem Chhiri Sherpa, Dawa Temba Sherpa, Kili Pemba Sherpa, and Dawa Tenjing Sherpa.