New WhatsApp feature will soon let users transfer chat history from Android to iPhone
Web Desk
10:25 PM | 24 Jan, 2022
New WhatsApp feature will soon let users transfer chat history from Android to iPhone
Share

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that lets users to migrate their chat history from Android to iOS.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has just submitted a new update through the TestFlight beta Program, bringing the version up to 22.2.74.

The update point towards a feature that may let you transfer your WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS using the Move to iOS app.

The media outlet also shared a couple of screenshots that explain the working of the upcoming feature.

Earlier, WhatsApp launched a feature letting users migrate their chat histories from iOS to Samsung phones in September, and later extended the feature to support chat transfers from iOS to Google Pixels and other Android 12 devices.

WhatsApp rolls out global voice note player ... 08:11 PM | 12 Jan, 2022

WhatsApp has launched a global voice note player feature that allows listening to voice notes when you switch to a ...

More From This Category
vivo Y15s with trendy design, gigantic 5000mAh ...
01:27 PM | 22 Jan, 2022
Setting a new standard for smartphones in our ...
11:32 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
Explore the Gorgeous with vivo and Win Exclusive ...
02:53 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
Punjab Police’ Twitter account hacked, spam ...
01:19 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
Pakistan plans to regularise cryptocurrency
08:16 PM | 19 Jan, 2022
Ahmed Khan shares the simple secret for Social ...
10:51 PM | 19 Jan, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Coke Studio 14: Twitter reacts to Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan’s 'Sajan Das Na'
07:20 PM | 24 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr