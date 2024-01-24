Search

Oppenheimer leads 13 nominations for 96th Academy Awards

Web Desk
01:16 PM | 24 Jan, 2024
Oppenheimer leads 13 nominations for 96th Academy Awards

The nominations for the Oscar Awards, considered the most prestigious in the film world, have been announced, with the film Oppenheimer leading the way with 13 nominations.

The Hollywood film has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy), Best Supporting Actress (Emily Blunt) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), among others.

Apart from Oppenheimer, the 96th Oscars will be up against Barbie, American Fiction, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Past Lives, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest, Maestro, and Anatomy of a Fall.

Poor Things has been nominated for 11 awards, the most since Oppenheimer, including Best Picture as well as Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos) and Best Actress (Emma Stone).

Killers of the Flower Moon was nominated for 10 awards, including Best Director (Martin Scorsese) and Best Actress (Lily Goldstone), but Leonardo DiCaprio surprisingly missed out on a Best Actor nomination.

Barbie received 8 nominations including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor (Ryan Gosling) and Best Supporting Actress (America Ferrera). Barbie director Greta Gerwig was not nominated in the Best Director category.

In the foreign film category, Japan's Perfect Day, Spain's Society of the Snow, Britain's The Zone of Interest, Germany's The Teacher's Lounge and Italy's Io Capitano will compete.

It should be noted that the Oscar Awards ceremony will be held on March 10.

