Dolly's new TikTok video goes viral

Hailing among Pakistan’s famous and most followed TikTokers, Dolly has been the favourite of many. The lip-sync queen keep her social media platforms updated with number of videos ranging from comical to inspiring.

The model recently shared an Instagram post. The TikTok star could be seen vibing to upcoming Bollywood movie Shamshira’s song, and presents a positive message. The short video has a message for those who tend to harass women in public. Dolly brings light to the soaring street catcalling and assault that women are subjected to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly. ???????? (@dollyofficial1)

Donning an all-black ensemble, Dolly gives off gangster vibes as she protects a young girl from an apparent harasser. The video was widely appreciated for the positivity and inspiring message it portrays.

Dolly had previously made headlines when she allegedly set fire to a bunch of bushes in Margala Hills which could have potentially led to widespread wildfire.