Fahad Mustafa surprises fans with soulful singing skills
Whether it is acting, dancing, modeling, or singing, Fahad Mustafa checks all the boxes. The Jeeto Pakistan host has been in the industry for quite some time and amassed millions of followers. He has also been invited to numerous shows and platforms to showcase a plethora of his talents.
The Dusri Biwi actor was recently invited to a television show Mazaaq Raat for the promotion of his latest project Quaid e Azam Zindabad alongside Mahira Khan. Mustafa sang Bol Na Halke Halke originally sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for Jhoom Brarabr Jhoom.
The Kankar actor effortlessly mastered the rendition of the song and left the audience in amazement.
Mustafa is known as a hard-working, dedicated, and multi-talented artist in the industry. The actors bagged numerous awards and accolades. Main Abdul Qadir Hoon, Mere Hamrahi, and La-Hasil are some of the shows that elevated Mustafa's stardom.
