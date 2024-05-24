Pakistan-Iran borders now open 24/7 to foster trade growth

In a move to strengthen economic ties with Iran, Pakistan has decided to keep two border crossing points open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The decision aims to enhance the flow of goods between the two countries and create new economic opportunities.
Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu announced the development on Twitter, calling it a "big step forward to promote business between Pakistan and Iran."
The two border crossing points, Taftan and Gabd, will now operate around the clock, facilitating the exchange of goods and services. The move is part of a broader effort to transform the Pakistan-Iran border from a "border of peace" to a "border of prosperity."
During Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi's recent visit to Pakistan, the two countries agreed to cooperate in the energy sector, including electricity trade and the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project. The joint statement issued after the visit highlighted the importance of a long-term economic partnership and collaborative regional economic and connectivity model.
The two sides aim to boost bilateral trade to $10 billion over the next five years through joint economic projects, border markets, and new border openings. The decision to keep the borders open 24/7 is expected to facilitate barter trade mechanisms, expedite the finalization of a free trade agreement, and enhance connectivity between the two countries.
As members of the Belt and Road Initiative and Economic Cooperation Organisation, Pakistan and Iran are committed to enhancing cooperation in connectivity, infrastructure development, and energy sectors.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
