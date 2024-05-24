PCB chief halts announcement of Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Friday stopped the management from announcing the final national squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to be held in the United States and the West Indies next month (June 2024).

Reports said Naqvi had expressed displeasure at the selection committee over its working style as it did not hold regular meetings to select the players.

Moreover, minutes of the selection committee meetings were not shared with him, reports said.

The Pakistan squad is likely to be announced by the cricket board at 7:00 pm today after addressing the concerns raised by the PCB chairman.

The selection committee was set to name the 15-member squad today ICC has set May 25 as deadline for the announcement of the teams.