When will Matric result 2024 be announced in Punjab?

LAHORE – First annual examinations 2024 for matriculation or Secondary School Certificate part-II in Punjab concluded in April 2024 with students now waiting for the results.

All the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab conducted written exams of the class 10 till March 18 while practical papers of science group concluded in mid-May.

Across the Punjab, there are nine boards in Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Multan, Sarogdah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad. They conduct annual and supplementary exams in their jurisdictions to assess the students.

Current jurisdiction of the BISE Lahore has been confined to the districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

Matric Results 2024 Punjab Boards

The boards used to declare the matric results 2024 in the month of July every year. However, a final date for announcement of the results will be revealed by the educational boards in coming weeks.