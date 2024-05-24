When will Matric result 2024 be announced in Punjab?

LAHORE – First annual examinations 2024 for matriculation or Secondary School Certificate part-II in Punjab concluded in April 2024 with students now waiting for the results.
All the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab conducted written exams of the class 10 till March 18 while practical papers of science group concluded in mid-May.
Across the Punjab, there are nine boards in Bahawalpur, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Multan, Sarogdah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad. They conduct annual and supplementary exams in their jurisdictions to assess the students.
Current jurisdiction of the BISE Lahore has been confined to the districts of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.
The boards used to declare the matric results 2024 in the month of July every year. However, a final date for announcement of the results will be revealed by the educational boards in coming weeks.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.4
|74.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
