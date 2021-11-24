SC orders immediate demolition of Nasla Tower, seeks report by afternoon

KARACHI – Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday scolded Karachi commissioner after submission of the demolition report, and ordered to raze the building immediately and submit the report till afternoon.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard of the case of a building declared to have been built on encroached land along with the Shahrae Faisal. During the hearing, the court reprimanded the Karachi commissioner and asked him to leave his post if he is unable to perform.

“We will send you straight to the jail,” CJP said while showing resentment over the report. After being criticized by the country’s top judge, commissioner Karachi apologized to the larger.

Later, the court ordered the commissioner to take all the available machinery and start demolishing the Nasla Tower.

Commissioner Iqbal Memom then left the court and arrived at the site to start the demolition process. Speaking to media personnel, he said the demolition process has started and the process will go into full swing by the evening.

Earlier in June, the Supreme Court had directed the metropolitan officials in its written verdict to demolish the Nasla Tower built in violation of laws. All the allottees must be paid back the money for this project within three months, the verdict had said, the verdict reads.