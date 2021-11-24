‘No pork, no beef, only Halal meat’: New diet plan for Indian players sparks controversy
Web Desk
01:19 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
‘No pork, no beef, only Halal meat’: New diet plan for Indian players sparks controversy
Share

NEW DELHI – Indian cricket team management has sparked a new controversy after its new dietary plan which directs only Halal meat to be served, went viral ahead of the start of the Test series against Black Caps.

A debate over dietary recommendations for Men in Blue erupted as the players were allegedly only allowed to eat 'halal meat’. The news later went viral on social media which forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer to reveal the facts.

The reports claimed that Indian cricket reportedly banned beef and pork in any form in the new strict diet regimen for the player's health, while it also mentioned that the players have been asked to eat meat only in ‘halal form’.

“No pork and beef whatsoever in any form and variety. All meat must be Halal”, the note was written as part of the catering requirements and was also marked important.

It was later revealed that the Halal dietary plan was not ordered from the Board of Control for Cricket in India but the team management, which is currently led by Indian head coach Rahul Dravid.

Indian board treasurer speaking to an Indian outlet claimed that the diet plan had never been discussed and hence there is no reason for it to be implemented. He further added that BCCI doesn’t advise anyone on what to eat and what not to eat. They are free to choose their own food.”

Check some of the reactions:

The Halal method is a way of slaughtering animals for meat consumption, and a sharp cut is given to the animal’s neck while the blood comes out slowly.

90% Pakistanis are being fed 'Haram' meat products 11:19 PM | 26 May, 2016

LAHORE (Web Desk) - About 90 percent people in Pakistan are unknowingly eating ‘Haram’ meat while believing it to ...

More From This Category
US, Taliban set to resume talks next week in Doha
10:19 AM | 24 Nov, 2021
Europe’s worst bus crash in a decade claims 46 ...
12:15 AM | 24 Nov, 2021
Indian move to ban cryptocurrencies comes as a ...
11:51 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
US, China, India and UK will release oil from ...
10:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Tiktok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak’s ...
05:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
Sara Loren sets temperature soaring with new bold ...
04:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ghana Ali, husband Umair blessed with baby girl
08:10 PM | 23 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr