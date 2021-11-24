Shahid Afridi and Arwa give father-daughter goals in latest adorable video
Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is undoubtedly one of the most beloved sports stars in the country. While Afridi keeps his private life under wraps, his latest adorable video with little Arwa is too cute to handle.
The 44-year-old's Instagram feed is full of his work and humanitarian personality but his daughters especially the youngest also occasionally drop by, making delightful appearances.
This time around, the all-rounder gave an adorable sneak peek of feeding peacocks while the little Arwa runs around excitedly.
The video has gone viral on the internet and people have praised the father-daughter duo. The admirers were left thrilled with the sweet video where he can be seen enjoying quality time.
It is pertinent to mention here that Shahid Afridi has five daughters namely, Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa, Asmara and Arwa.
