Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik as their baby girl has arrived.

The supermodel welcomed her first child with partner Zayn Malik. The couple took to social media to announce the good news.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," he tweeted. "to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

The announcement included a picture of the baby's hand wrapped around her father's finger.

Hadid also shared the big news and confirmed that their baby girl had arrived over the weekend.

Sharing a picture of the baby holding onto her mother’s thumb, Hadid wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love????????.”

In April this year, the 25-year-old model confirmed her pregnancy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The former One Direction singer has been dating Hadid on and off since 2015.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!