Police arrest man for harassing women on Lahore’s busy road
Web Desk
09:24 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
Police arrest man for harassing women on Lahore’s busy road
Share

The Punjab Police Thursday arrested a man for harassing three women in Lahore.

The arrest was made after a video of a man went viral in which he can be seen harassing three women on a busy road in Lahore.

In the video, a man wearing red shirt can be seen approaching three women waiting for a bus. As the man advanced towards the women, they started running away from him.

Tagging Punjab Police’s official twitter account, a social media user wrote, “Another harassment incident takes place in Lahore today. Three female students can be seen running away from this monster. This person, who has seemingly misbehaved with the women, should be arrested immediately.”

Shortly after, the Punjab police tweeted a photo of the suspect in custody, saying that the police had registered a case and arrested the suspect.

More From This Category
Two officers suspended over Nawaz Sharif’s fake ...
12:37 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
Qureshi calls on world to engage with Taliban
12:00 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
PM Imran to raise Kashmir issue at UNGA tonight
10:00 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
Pakistan reports 2,223 new Covid-19 cases, 50 ...
08:47 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
Women can claim inheritance in their lifetime ...
12:15 AM | 24 Sep, 2021
PM Imran addresses UN General Assembly tomorrow
10:57 PM | 23 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Iqbal passes away in US
10:40 AM | 24 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr