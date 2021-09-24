Police arrest man for harassing women on Lahore’s busy road

The Punjab Police Thursday arrested a man for harassing three women in Lahore.

The arrest was made after a video of a man went viral in which he can be seen harassing three women on a busy road in Lahore.

In the video, a man wearing red shirt can be seen approaching three women waiting for a bus. As the man advanced towards the women, they started running away from him.

Tagging Punjab Police’s official twitter account, a social media user wrote, “Another harassment incident takes place in Lahore today. Three female students can be seen running away from this monster. This person, who has seemingly misbehaved with the women, should be arrested immediately.”

Shortly after, the Punjab police tweeted a photo of the suspect in custody, saying that the police had registered a case and arrested the suspect.