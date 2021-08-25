Two policemen martyred, 4 others including DSP injured in Thatta attack

09:02 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Two policemen martyred, 4 others including DSP injured in Thatta attack
Share

THATTA – Two policemen were martyred and four others injured during an exchange of fire with suspects in the Babra area of Thatta near Gharo on Wednesday.

Police said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghulam Rasool Sial and Gharo Station House Officer (SHO) Mumtaz Brohi were supervising an operation to arrest the suspect when they opened fire on security officials.

As a result, six including DSP Sial, SHO Brohi, Assistant Superintendent Sakhi Bux, a cop Ali Nawaz and two others received bullet injuries, while ASI Bux and Nawaz embraced martyrdom.

The martyred policemen and injured cops have been shifted to a hospital in Gharo. The additional police force has been deployed in the area while no suspect could be arrested as yet.

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief over police casualties.

PM Imran praises Pakistani cop who saved man from ... 10:40 PM | 19 Aug, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday appreciated a police official for his exemplary dedication to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan’s Imran, Russia’s Putin discuss ...
10:38 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Emirates revises rapid PCR test rule for ...
09:36 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Pakistani man jailed in UK over £817,000 tax ...
08:30 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
PM Imran 'pained' by Minar-e-Pakistan incident
07:53 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
President Alvi visits GHQ, acknowledges Pakistan ...
06:45 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
Pakistan rejects HRW report on proposed media ...
06:10 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video in Skardu goes viral
06:33 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr