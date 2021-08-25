Two policemen martyred, 4 others including DSP injured in Thatta attack
THATTA – Two policemen were martyred and four others injured during an exchange of fire with suspects in the Babra area of Thatta near Gharo on Wednesday.
Police said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghulam Rasool Sial and Gharo Station House Officer (SHO) Mumtaz Brohi were supervising an operation to arrest the suspect when they opened fire on security officials.
As a result, six including DSP Sial, SHO Brohi, Assistant Superintendent Sakhi Bux, a cop Ali Nawaz and two others received bullet injuries, while ASI Bux and Nawaz embraced martyrdom.
The martyred policemen and injured cops have been shifted to a hospital in Gharo. The additional police force has been deployed in the area while no suspect could be arrested as yet.
Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief over police casualties.
