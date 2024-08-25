Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested in France over messaging app offenses

LE BOURGET – Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram and billionaire tech poineer, was arrested at Bourget Airport near Paris.

Reports in international media suggest Durov's arrest occurred while he was on his private jet, with French authorities acting on a warrant related to unspecified charges.

The 39-year-old was arriving from Azerbaijan, and was taken into custody around 8pm French time, and is expected to appear in court today.

Durov, a Russian native, now resides in UAE where Telegram is based, he holds dual citizenship with France and the UAE. The net worth of app owner is said to be over $15 billion. He left Russia ten year back after resisting government demands to shut down opposition groups on his VK social media platform, which he later sold.

Telegram has yet to provide a comment on the situation. Russia’s embassy in France is actively seeking clarification and has not received any formal request from Durov’s team, per reports.

Durov, along with his brother Nikolai, launched Telegram in 2013. The app now has approximately 900 million active users and is known for its end-to-end encryption and the ability to create "channels" for fast dissemination of information.