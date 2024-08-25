Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested in France over messaging app offenses

LE BOURGET – Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram and billionaire tech poineer, was arrested at Bourget Airport near Paris.
Reports in international media suggest Durov's arrest occurred while he was on his private jet, with French authorities acting on a warrant related to unspecified charges.
The 39-year-old was arriving from Azerbaijan, and was taken into custody around 8pm French time, and is expected to appear in court today.
Durov, a Russian native, now resides in UAE where Telegram is based, he holds dual citizenship with France and the UAE. The net worth of app owner is said to be over $15 billion. He left Russia ten year back after resisting government demands to shut down opposition groups on his VK social media platform, which he later sold.
Telegram has yet to provide a comment on the situation. Russia’s embassy in France is actively seeking clarification and has not received any formal request from Durov’s team, per reports.
Durov, along with his brother Nikolai, launched Telegram in 2013. The app now has approximately 900 million active users and is known for its end-to-end encryption and the ability to create "channels" for fast dissemination of information.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
