Web Desk
07:00 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
Hareem Shah shares details of how she married Bilal Shah
TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades. The social media sensation has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.

This time around, Hareem had a major revelation up her sleeves as she unveiled the story of how she and her husband tied the knot.

In her recent interview with a local web TV, the 29-year-old dished out the details about her career, future plans and how she tied the knot.

Talking about the events leading to their marriage, Shah’s husband Bilal said that they share blood relations and he also belongs to Mansehra. “We had love plus arranged marriage”.

“We have been married for months now, it’s not that we met a lot before marriage, or we contacted a lot on phone but a few of our interactions resulted in marriage, also it was my family’s choice, they wanted me to marry him,” Hareem added.

"He was decent and innocent, I always used to get irritated with bad boys who smoke or indulge in addictions, he’s decent and well raised, also he doesn’t do backbiting. He’s serious and that’s what I liked about him.", she concluded.

Earlier, Shah caused a furore due to her controversial appearance on the talk show 'To Be Honest' where she prank calls Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.

