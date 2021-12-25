Hareem Shah shares details of how she married Bilal Shah
Share
TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah has got the population fixated on her escapades. The social media sensation has definitely mastered the art to remain in the headlines.
This time around, Hareem had a major revelation up her sleeves as she unveiled the story of how she and her husband tied the knot.
In her recent interview with a local web TV, the 29-year-old dished out the details about her career, future plans and how she tied the knot.
Talking about the events leading to their marriage, Shah’s husband Bilal said that they share blood relations and he also belongs to Mansehra. “We had love plus arranged marriage”.
“We have been married for months now, it’s not that we met a lot before marriage, or we contacted a lot on phone but a few of our interactions resulted in marriage, also it was my family’s choice, they wanted me to marry him,” Hareem added.
"He was decent and innocent, I always used to get irritated with bad boys who smoke or indulge in addictions, he’s decent and well raised, also he doesn’t do backbiting. He’s serious and that’s what I liked about him.", she concluded.
Earlier, Shah caused a furore due to her controversial appearance on the talk show 'To Be Honest' where she prank calls Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.
Husband records as Hareem Shah unpacks liqour ... 08:32 PM | 13 Dec, 2021
KARACHI – Tiktok controversy queen Hareem Shah has once against sent shockwaves across her fan base with her ...
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
- Crop Insurance: Farmer Friendly Program07:54 AM | 19 Dec, 2021
- Rainwater conservation methods in rainfed areas07:10 AM | 18 Dec, 2021
- Taliban govt dismisses hundreds of members in ‘clean the ranks’ ...07:18 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
-
- Quaid Day — Stars honour Pakistan’s founding father on his birth ...06:39 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
- U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan beat India by two wickets06:17 PM | 25 Dec, 2021
-
-
-
- Sushmita Sen breaks up with 29-year-old boyfriend08:35 PM | 24 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021