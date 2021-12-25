Taliban govt dismisses hundreds of members in ‘clean the ranks’ drive

KABUL – The Taliban administration of Afghanistan has ousted hundreds of its members from organisation after being found involved in abusive practices.

The development was confirmed by Inamullah Samangani, a spokesperson the Taliban-led interim government. He revealed in a social media post that 1,895 Taliban members were relieved from their duties, including administrators in some provinces.

He said that some of the suspended members have also been taken into the custody, adding that others were grilled by authorities.

The Taliban established a commission to clean the ranks after setting up their interim government on September 7. The commission has started operations since then.

It was assigned a task of removing those abusing the name of Taliban from the organisation that regained power in mid-August after toppling former president Ashraf Ghani’s government.

Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada also issued a statement on Nov 4 warning commanders against the danger of infiltration.