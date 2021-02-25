Yasir Hussain opens up about his remarks on Nausheen Shah
Share
Yasir Hussain has a quirky personality that keeps him in the headlines. From his unabashed opinions to glare-worthy statements, the 36-year-old has landed in the limelight once again with his jab at co-actor Nausheen Shah.
Bumping into controversies, Hussain was recently invited to talk show “Ghabrana Mana Hai” hosted by Vasay Chaudhry, where he made some explosive revelations.
Talking about unwanted guests at his wedding with Aziz, he revealed that Pehli si Muhabbat actor Nausheen Shah attended the wedding forcefully when she wasn’t invited to the function.
Yasir's comment threw everyone off guard with the way he mocked Shah. The video clip created a buzz on the internet and Yasir started receiving a lot of backlash over his remarks about Shah.
View this post on Instagram
Shah responded to the scandal with utmost grace as she savagely posted a story with a silent message.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-02-25/yasir-hussain-opened-up-about-his-remarks-on-nausheen-shah-1614255969-5443.jpg
Springing into defence mode, Hussain posted series of Insta stories where he said that if he is wrong then those shows in which these questions are asked are also wrong and those channels that cast these shows are also wrong.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2021-02-25/yasir-hussain-opened-up-about-his-remarks-on-nausheen-shah-1614255969-2625.jpg
Unfortunately, humour nowadays is based on the exploitation of others. Our talk-shows require casual fun talk within the boundaries of decency rather than forced humour and cringe-worthy content.
Why Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain got kicked out of ... 01:27 PM | 12 Feb, 2021
Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are the perfect power couple. The dynamic duo can’t stop gushing over each other and ...
- 5 advanced Vivo V20 camera technologies to up your selfie game09:21 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Shots fired to kill dog take man's life in Faisalabad09:11 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- PAF releases promo of new song to honour heroes of Operation Swift ...08:00 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army chief offers Iraq cooperation in development, defence ...07:32 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
-
- Shehzad Roy releases special video message for children as Pakistan ...04:40 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Shahroz Sabzwari finally breaks silence on where and how he met Sadaf ...05:46 PM | 25 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021