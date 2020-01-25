PM Imran to reach Lahore on a day long visit on Sunday
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 25 Jan, 2020
LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Lahore on Sunday.

According to media reports, the premier will pay a day long visit to the provincial capital where he will be briefed on the performance of Punjab government.

The prime minister will hold a key meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

He will meet provincial cabinet members.

The premier is also expected to preside over a number of important meetings during his visit.

