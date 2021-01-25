Which politician is the father of Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood?
Share
It may come as a surprise to you that famous Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood is the daughter of a famous politician.
The Suno Chanda's actress is the daughter of the minister of education, Shafqat Mahmood.
View this post on Instagram
The Anaa actress recently wished her father and Pakistan's Education minister Shafqat Mahmood on his birthday, and the fans were amazed to find out that they are related.
Tara also has a twin sister with whom she often shares pictures on social media.
View this post on Instagram
The actress is known for her exceptional acting skills, and has worked in a number of Pakistani drama serials. Her performance in Diyar e Dil got her the critical acclaim and fame.
‘Surprise’ – Shafqat Mehmood appears in ... 05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood’s announcement for opening educational ...
- GCU graduate died during abortion, reveals former class-fellow08:10 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Parliament passes Pakistan Environmental Protection Bill 202007:46 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Pehli Si Muhabbat crosses 2.2 million views in just one day after ...07:28 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
-
-
-
-
- Remembering Chef Fatima Ali on 2nd death anniversary04:40 PM | 25 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021