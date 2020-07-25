FBISE decides to promote students, failed in 40% exams

01:43 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
FBISE decides to promote students, failed in 40% exams
ISLAMABAD – While announcing change in the examination policy, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has decided to promote the matriculation students who failed in 40 percent exams.

The FBISE has issued a notification in this regard.

The ex-private compartment candidates will be benefitted from the new policy.

The board will soon announce the result of those students who have remained unsuccessful in the annual examinations.

