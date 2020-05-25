China expresses grief over Pakistan plane crash
Share
ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a message of condolence to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the crash of a passenger plane in Karachi.
Wang Yi expressed sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families, saying the Chinese people are firmly standing together with the Pakistani people at this sad moment.
On Friday, a Pakistan International Airlines jet en route from Lahore with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area near the airport. Only two people survived the accident.
Pakistani authorities have said that they are planning to finish the investigation into the crash in three months.
Five Pakistan Army officers martyred in PIA plane ... 08:50 PM | 22 May, 2020
LAHORE – Five officers of Pakistan Army have died in today's tragic plane crash in Karachi, sources told ...
- 'Online sales can create 780,000 employment opportunities in Pakistan'03:22 PM | 26 May, 2020
- FDI increases 126.8% to $2.281 billion in Jul-April 202003:10 PM | 26 May, 2020
- Babar Azam wants to talk about cricket with PM Imran Khan03:03 PM | 26 May, 2020
- PM's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund crosses Rs4 billion mark01:47 PM | 26 May, 2020
- PIA plane crash: Pakistan to acquire new flight operations control ...01:34 PM | 26 May, 2020
- How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Zara Abid presumed dead, not amongst the survivors of PIA plane crash05:13 PM | 23 May, 2020
- Netflix announces Élite season 4 with returning cast members04:07 PM | 23 May, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020