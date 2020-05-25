China expresses grief over Pakistan plane crash
04:22 PM | 25 May, 2020
China expresses grief over Pakistan plane crash
ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has sent a message of condolence to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi over the crash of a passenger plane in Karachi.

Wang Yi expressed sincere sympathies to the injured and the bereaved families, saying the Chinese people are firmly standing together with the Pakistani people at this sad moment.

On Friday, a Pakistan International Airlines jet en route from Lahore with 99 people on board crashed into a residential area near the airport. Only two people survived the accident.

Pakistani authorities have said that they are planning to finish the investigation into the crash in three months.

