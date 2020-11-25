Rain, snowfall in different parts of country turns weather cold

LAHORE – Light rain in Lahore, Karachi, Quetta and Peshawar turns weather cold while mercury plunges below zero after Snowfall in Balochistan and Northern region.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the county. Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hour. However, rain and snowfall over hills is likely to occur in Potohar region, upper and central Punjab, Lower Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The weather in Karachi and some other districts of Sindh will remain cold as a new weather system from Iran entered the region.

Under the influence of this weather system, more rain and snowfall are also expected in different cities.

Rain lashed Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur while in Balochistan, the rain continued intermittently in and around Chaman.

Snowfall at Pakistan

Ziarat Valley and Mastung face a downpour, light showers in Musa Khel, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Kan Mehtarzai while snowfall covers the hilly areas. In Quetta rain plunges the temperature by 6°C in the day and below 0 in the night.

A number of areas in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Abbottabad and Mansehra were covered in a blanket of snow on Wednesday morning after snow continues for the third consecutive day.

Snowfall in Thandiani, Nathia Gali and Ayubia will continue throughout the day today over 18 inches of snow were recorded in Galiyat.