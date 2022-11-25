Where did Gen Asim Munir memorise the Holy Quran?

RAWALPINDI – General Syed Asim Munir was notified Pakistan's next chief of army staff (COAS) and he will replace the outgoing Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

He is the first army chief in the history of Pakistan who is a 'Hafiz-e-Quran'.

Gen Asim Munir belongs to a well-known religious and scholarly family of Rawalpindi and he memorised the Holy Quran from a seminary, Madrassh Darul Tajweed ul Quran, located near DAV College Road in the garrison city.

The newly-appointed army chief’s father, who had served as principal of Tariqabad school in Rawalpindi Cantt, was also a 'Hafiz-e-Quran'. His father had earned massive respect in the education field and was known for his modest behaviour and conduct.

Gen Asim Munir is a student of the late Islamic preacher Hafiz Khalil Ahmed.

The administration of the seminary, including Hafiz SA Rehman, has congratulated Gen Asim Munir on becoming chief of the Pakistan Army.