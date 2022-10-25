Zhalay Sarhadi leaves fans amused with new video
Supermodel and popular actress Zhalay Sarhadi has slowly yet surely built a strong niche for herself in the entertainment industry. The talent powerhouse has wooed the audience with her every avatar.
The Dil e Jaanam star has never shied away from making bold statements and lately, she has emerged as a content creator too. Recently, the 33-year-old star uploaded some funny TikTok videos that have left the netizens amused.
Taking to Instagram, the Jalaibee actor shared a hilarious video of herself, providing her followers the much-needed comic relief.
'Ab bus khoobiyaan hee baaki hain!!! ❤️❤️Original sound
@laugh_with_shumailasaad#instareels #tiktok #viral #funny #zhalay #zhalaysarhadi #trending', captioned the Dil e Janam actress.
On the work front, Zhalay Sarhadi's notable works include Uraan, Madiha Maliha, Aks, Digest Writer, Rang Laaga, Nazo and Yaar Na Bichray.
