Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Web Desk
11:44 PM | 25 Oct, 2023
Source: Instagram

Bollywood diva, Shraddha Kapoor has acquired a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, causing a sensation on social media with images of her new car. This luxurious vehicle is valued at INR4.04 crore in India.

One of her close friends penned a heartfelt note, applauding the "exceptionally talented" actress for her latest acquisition. Ms Kapoor had recently participated in a Navratri festival and delivered an enthusiastic rendition of a song from her film 'Aashiqui 2'. In the accompanying photos, the actress strikes poses in front of her new Lamborghini, dressed in an elegant white and pastel pink suit.

"This is an immensely special moment for me! As we prepare to hand over a Huracan Tecnica to the incredibly talented Shraddha Kapoor, I can't help but be overwhelmed with emotions when I reflect on my journey of building this company over the years. This is an unforgettable first in Mumbai - a Lamborghini being sold to an extraordinary woman," conveyed Ms. Kapoor's friend in an Instagram post, extending congratulations to the actress.

"A supercar is more than just a car; it symbolizes breaking barriers and fearlessly pursuing your dreams. To hand over its keys to such an accomplished woman fills me with pride on multiple levels. To every young girl out there, let Shraddha's journey inspire you to reach for the stars," she added.

The Stree actress responded to the post with gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much for the kind words. They mean a lot, especially coming from the most inspiring BossWoman herself!!! Girl Power all the way."

Videos also circulate showing Kapoor taking her new car for a drive.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica was launched in India in August 2022 and occupies a position between the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO. According to the Lamborghini website, this car boasts a top speed of 325 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 3.2 seconds.

