Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

Bollywood diva, Shraddha Kapoor has acquired a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, causing a sensation on social media with images of her new car. This luxurious vehicle is valued at INR4.04 crore in India.
One of her close friends penned a heartfelt note, applauding the "exceptionally talented" actress for her latest acquisition. Ms Kapoor had recently participated in a Navratri festival and delivered an enthusiastic rendition of a song from her film 'Aashiqui 2'. In the accompanying photos, the actress strikes poses in front of her new Lamborghini, dressed in an elegant white and pastel pink suit.
"This is an immensely special moment for me! As we prepare to hand over a Huracan Tecnica to the incredibly talented Shraddha Kapoor, I can't help but be overwhelmed with emotions when I reflect on my journey of building this company over the years. This is an unforgettable first in Mumbai - a Lamborghini being sold to an extraordinary woman," conveyed Ms. Kapoor's friend in an Instagram post, extending congratulations to the actress.
"A supercar is more than just a car; it symbolizes breaking barriers and fearlessly pursuing your dreams. To hand over its keys to such an accomplished woman fills me with pride on multiple levels. To every young girl out there, let Shraddha's journey inspire you to reach for the stars," she added.
The Stree actress responded to the post with gratitude, saying, "Thank you so much for the kind words. They mean a lot, especially coming from the most inspiring BossWoman herself!!! Girl Power all the way."
Videos also circulate showing Kapoor taking her new car for a drive.
Shraddha Kapoor with her new lamborghini#ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/EGhI17x94T— ً (@shraddhaposts) October 24, 2023
The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica was launched in India in August 2022 and occupies a position between the Huracan EVO and Huracan STO. According to the Lamborghini website, this car boasts a top speed of 325 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a mere 3.2 seconds.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
