PIA to bring 20,000 trapped Pakistanis back to homeland
LAHORE - The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has planned a special mission to bring trapped Pakistani citizens abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.
According to the PIA sources on Sunday, the PIA will operate 103 flights from different cities to the different international destinations in the next 15 days to evacuate Pakistanis from other countries.
The PIA will complete its special mission till May 09 in which it will operate its flights for United Kingdom (UK), United Arab Emirates (UAE), France, Germany, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman (Masqat), Malaysia and Norway (Oslo) and these flights will be operated from airports of Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar Faislabad, Multan and Sialkot.
The PIA will bring 20,000 trapped Pakistani citizens in other countries back to the homeland in this special mission. On arrival, all passengers will be kept in quarantine for coronavirus test after screening at the airports.
The PIA will be bound to follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) devised by the Civil Aviation Authority and in case of the positive result of coronavirus in any passenger, the passenger would be sent for 14 days quarantine.
The pilots of the flights would ensure the disinfection of the airplane and before flying, concerned authorities of the relative country would issue a certificate of disinfection spray.
