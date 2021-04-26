Indonesian submarine found broken up in pieces on seabed with 53 dead inside
Share
JAKARTA – An Indonesian submarine that went missing this week has been found broken into at least three parts, deep in the Bali Sea.
The country's army and navy officials also confirmed all 53 crew members inside the missing KRI Nanggala-402 submarine have died.
"With deep sadness, I can say that all 53 personnel onboard have passed," Indonesian military head Hadi Tjahjanto told the media on Sunday.
“We received underwater pictures that are confirmed as the parts of the submarine, including its rear vertical rudder, anchors, outer pressure body, embossed dive rudder and other ship parts," he told a joint press conference, saying the next step is to lift the wreckage of the vessel with the help of foreign navies.
The submarine - one of five in Indonesia's fleet - disappeared early Wednesday while it was scheduled to do live torpedo training exercises off Bali.
The crew asked for permission to dive. It lost contact shortly after.
Later, search teams spotted an oil spill where the vessel was thought to have submerged, pointing to possible fuel-tank damage, and a catastrophic accident.
A number of countries, including Russia, the United States, Germany, France, India, Turkey and Australia, had offered assistance to Indonesia in an operation to find the submarine that was delivered to Indonesia in 1981.
- PM Imran to announce Rs30bn uplift package for Multan today10:12 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-26-Updated ...09:49 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 800,000 as 4,825 new cases emerge09:11 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 April 202108:50 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Indonesian submarine found broken up in pieces on seabed with 53 dead ...08:09 AM | 26 Apr, 2021
- Mehwish Hayat voices support for Pakistani students to cancel exams02:29 PM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Kangana thanks Pakistanis for ‘standing by India in testing times’12:00 AM | 25 Apr, 2021
- Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation06:37 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021