Cuban ambassador snubs PML-N senior leader over 'disrespectful mention of Cuba'
Share
ISLAMABAD – Cuban ambassador to Pakistan Zener Caro has called out newly-appointed Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal for his "disrespectful" remarks about the island nation, urging the PML-N leader to explain his position on social media.
It all started when Iqbal said that Pakistan aimed to become a strong economy and not end up like “Cuba and North Korea”. He continued, "We have to follow countries like Malaysia, Turkey, China, and South Korea for development."
Following his controversial remarks, Cuban Ambassador to Pakistan Zener Caro took to Twitter where he expressed his dismay. “Fortunately, Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s disrespectful mention of Cuba in his press conference in Lahore does not represent and has nothing to do with Pakistanis’ true respect and deep affection for Cuba,” he wrote on the social media platform.
The planning minister shortly responded to Caro, saying his remarks were “only in the context of foreign policy”. He maintained "we have deep respect for the people of Cuba and deep affectionate relations with Cuba".
Excellency! We have deep respect for the people of Cuba & our deep affectionate relations with Cuba. We can’t forget how Cuban doctors played heroic role in after math of 2005 earthquake in Pakistan. My remarks were only in the context of foreign policy.@ZenerCaro https://t.co/4GVQiqdVPY— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) April 25, 2022
Despite the clarification on his remarks, Shery Rehman, Zartaj Gul and other politicians lambasted the PML-N leader for portraying a 'negative' image of the South Asian country.
My regrets for the language used by the small man who is well-known for giving rogue remarks out of spite and hate for Imran Khan— Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) April 25, 2022
We Pakistanis have a lot of respect for Cuba. I can never forget the role of your huge number of medics and doctors in the wake of 2005 earthquake 🙏
Ahsan Iqbal's ignorance or desperate desire to please his US regime change conspiracy masters has now led him to demean Cuba by saying he doesn't want Pak to become like Cuba! We would fare a lot better if we had Cuba's nationalist commitment to stand up against US bullying.— Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) April 25, 2022
Really sorry to see this disrespectful comment by the new minister. Pakistanis have huge respect for Cuba and we are grateful for unparalleled medical support to Pakistan after devastating 2005 earthquake 🇵🇰🤝🇨🇺— Sana Jamal (@Sana_Jamal) April 25, 2022
The Cuban people were caught in a war they didn't want/deserve because of other world powers. As an American I deeply apologize to you & your country.— Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) April 25, 2022
Most Americans,Pakistanis,Cubans are good ppl. Let's support each other positive dialogue, tourism. Pls feel free to DM w/ideas
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- ‘Sister Andre’: French nun becomes oldest living person after ...10:23 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Cuban ambassador snubs PML-N senior leader over 'disrespectful ...09:51 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Dua Zehra: Court allows 'missing' Karachi teen to go wherever she ...09:21 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar spotted with ‘Dum Mastam’ team08:55 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Indian actor Jaswinder Bhalla visits Kartarpur07:00 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Bakhtawar Bhutto terms Dua Zehra’s Nikkah 'coerced and manipulated'05:36 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Amar Khan receives backlash over wardrobe choices04:50 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022