Taliban ban women from travelling long distances without family member

KABUL – New administration in neighboring Afghanistan under Taliban has directed women not to travel long distances without a male relative.

Women seeking to travel anything other than short distances should not be offered transport unless they are accompanied by a close male relative.

The new directives issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice cited that women traveling for more than 45 miles should not be offered a ride if they are not accompanied by a close family member.

Furthermore, Taliban officials also called on transportation owners to offer rides only to women wearing hijab - a veil worn by Muslim women in the presence of any male.

The stern directives were circulated on social sites, previously the ministry asked Afghan media to stop airing dramas and soap operas featuring women actors. It also called on women TV journalists to cover head during presentations.

The new administration has imposed various restrictions on women and girls, despite pledging a softer rule compared with their first stint in power.