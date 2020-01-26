KP governor sacks three PTI ministers
05:03 PM | 26 Jan, 2020
KP governor sacks three PTI ministers
PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Sunday de-notified Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai and Shakeel Ahmed as provincial ministers, according to a notification issued by the provincial government.

Atif Khan was the minister of sports, culture and tourism, while Shahram Tarakai was heading the health department and Ahmed was in charge of the revenue and estate department.

The notification said that Governor Farman removed the ministers under clause 3 of Article 105 of the Constitution. The notification further said the lawmakers were removed from the office with "immediate effect".

