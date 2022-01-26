Bahrain's Crown Prince calls PM Imran, expresses condolences over Lahore attack
ISLAMABAD – Bahrain’s Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa has expressed his condolences over the Lahore terror attack in a phone call to PM Imran Khan late on Tuesday.
In a telephonic conversation, Crown Prince Salman strongly condemned the terrorist attack in the Punjab capital which claimed three lives and left scores injured.
A tweet shared by Prime Minister Office said Bahrain's premier also extended deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.
Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from His Royal Highness Prince Salman Bin Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today. 🇵🇰📞🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/titucaPNDt— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) January 25, 2022
The Crown Prince expressed solidarity with the people, leadership, and government of Pakistan while the Pakistani premier conveyed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for support and solidarity as well as for the sympathies and condolences, the statement added.
During the call, the prime minister also reaffirmed Islamabad’s firm resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
PM Imran condemns Houthi attacks on UAE in call ... 09:54 PM | 18 Jan, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the heinous attack perpetrated by the Houthi militia on civil ...
It also added that the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral relations, enhance cooperation in the multilateral fora, and close coordination on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
