Search

Pakistan

Pakistan requests China to rollover $2 billion loan

02:57 PM | 26 Jan, 2024
Pakistan requests China to rollover $2 billion loan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has asked China to rollover a $2 billion loan for another year after it sought same concession from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reports said caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has sent a letter to China's Premier Li Keqiang in this regard.  

The deposit time of $2 billion loan is set to complete on March 23, 2024 while the officials from Pakistan's finance ministry are in contact with Chinese authorities about the matter.

PM Kakar, in his letter, thanked the Chinese government for extending financial support to Pakistan. He added that the all-weather friend provided loan to Pakistan in a difficult economic situation.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rolled over its $2 billion deposits placed with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for another year, providing breather to the South Asian country amid economic crisis. 

The development was confirmed by the central bank in a post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. 

“UAE has confirmed rollover of its two deposits of US$1.0 billion each placed with State Bank of Pakistan for another one year which were maturing in January 2024,” read the official statement.

In January 2023, the UAE had also agreed to rollover the existing debt of $2 billion of Pakistan and provided additional $1 billion loan to help the country strengthen its forex reserves.

Pakistan receives $700 million loan tranche from IMF

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

09:17 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Pakistan calls on UN to protect Muslim sites in India

09:22 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Navy kicks off exercise ‘Sea Spark 2024’ to evaluate ...

03:19 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

01:12 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

What will be the new petrol prices in Pakistan from February 1?

05:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Pakistan face threats from four terrorist outfits ahead of elections ...

04:56 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Propaganda on social media aims to create chaos in Pakistan: COAS ...

Pakistan

02:13 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Has Punjab shut down schools, colleges for four days amid security ...

06:01 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

United States and LUMS inaugurate electric vehicle R&D center

10:52 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Punjab IGP issues update on school holidays amid terror threats

09:35 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's federal cabinet approves deployment of army for elections

09:29 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Lahore-Islamabad Motorway, other sections closed for traffic due to ...

09:34 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Quetta on 'high alert' amid ...

Advertisement

Latest

05:18 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

How to online check list of housing societies declared illegal by LDA?

Gold & Silver Rate

03:08 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Gold prices go up in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 26 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 26, 2024 (Friday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 281.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.55.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.9 281.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 359.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.5 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.55 75.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.92 751.92
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 29.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.62 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.4 917.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 726.5 734.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 320.8 323.3
Thai Bhat THB 7.83 7.98

Horoscope

08:53 AM | 26 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 26, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: