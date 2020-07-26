Four special trains to run on Eidul Azha
07:02 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Four special trains to run on Eidul Azha
KARACHI – Pakistan Railways has announced to run four special trains on the occasion of Eidul Azha to facilitate the passengers.

According to a press release of Pakistan Railways, first Eid special train from Karachi to Rawalpindi will operate on Tuesday at 11:45 am.

The second special train will leave Karachi for Rawalpindi on Wednesday 11:45 am, while another Eid special train from Karachi to Lahore will start its journey on Thursday at 7:30 pm.

The fourth Eid special train will be run between Rawalpindi and Multan. It will leave Rawalpindi on Thursday at 4:00 pm.

