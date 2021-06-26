Bani Gala youth to have new cricket ground soon

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he is building a cricket ground for youngsters in his neighbourhood, Bani Gala.

In a tweet, the premier wrote: "Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Bani Gala. InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan."

Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Bani Gala. InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/L6RYY6Vy71 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 26, 2021

Former captain of the national team inspected the cricket ground during a visit to Bani Gala, an area where his house is located.

During the visit, a local caretaker apprised the prime minister about the development work.