Bani Gala youth to have new cricket ground soon

11:58 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
Bani Gala youth to have new cricket ground soon
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he is building a cricket ground for youngsters in his neighbourhood, Bani Gala.

In a tweet, the premier wrote: "Preparing a cricket ground for the youngsters of Bani Gala. InshaAllah, we are planning for sports grounds at Union Council level all over Pakistan."

Former captain of the national team inspected the cricket ground during a visit to Bani Gala, an area where his house is located.

During the visit, a local caretaker apprised the prime minister about the development work. 

Celebrities send love to Fahad Mustafa on his birthday
06:51 PM | 26 Jun, 2021

