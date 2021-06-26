College lecture killed in Hunza firing incident

07:57 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
College lecture killed in Hunza firing incident
Share

HUNZA – Unknown gunmen killed a college lecturer and injured another in northern part of Gilgit-Baltistan, it emerged on Saturday.

Reports said that the assailants opened fire on a car in Karimabad area of Hunza valley last night, leaving one person dead on the support.

Police officials shifted the dead body and wounded person to Civil Hospital Aliabad where the deceased was identified as Habib, who was a lecturer at a government college.

SSP Hunza Salman said that raids are being conducted in different areas to arrest the suspects. 

Two policemen killed in Islamabad firing incident 12:04 AM | 4 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Two policemen were killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on them in an area of federal capital on ...

More From This Category
PML-N pitches new formula for expats’ ...
09:25 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
Police want flight ban on owners of dogs who ...
08:39 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
Woman among two suspects arrested in Lahore ...
06:23 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
ISPR hosts National Amateur Short Film Festival ...
05:08 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey to hold trilateral ...
03:39 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
NCOC to discuss board exams, students promotion ...
02:44 PM | 26 Jun, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Celebrities send love to Fahad Mustafa on his birthday
06:51 PM | 26 Jun, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr