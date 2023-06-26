Has a list of overseas Pakistanis been made for prosecution?

WASHINGTON – Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has rejected the rumours that the law enforcement agencies are going to launch a crackdown on overseas Pakistanis for their involvement in anti-state rallies when they return home.
The minister dispelled the impression while addressing the Pakistani community at the embassy last week, saying the government was not planning for any action against expatriates.
Tarar said the action was being taken only against those who had set the public properties on fire in protests which erupted on May 9 following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case.
He said overseas Pakistanis had full right to take part in political process but they should not indulge in such actions that can prove detrimental to democracy and the democratic set up in the country
Earlier, it emerged that authorities have identified 41 expatriates, who are residing in the UK, Canada and the US, involved in May 9 violence. Most of the identified persons include PTI leaders and supporters.
The expats were identified through videos wherein they are fanning anti-state activities, reports said, adding that 15 of them, including three PTI UK chapter leader, are living in London, while 20 PTI leaders and supporters are residing in Canada and six others are currently in the US.
Reports said the Pakistani government has also decided to take an action against them in their resident countries.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.
All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Karachi
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Quetta
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Attock
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Multan
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,500
|PKR 2,410
