Pakistan

Has a list of overseas Pakistanis been made for prosecution?

01:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
Source: Social media

WASHINGTON – Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has rejected the rumours that the law enforcement agencies are going to launch a crackdown on overseas Pakistanis for their involvement in anti-state rallies when they return home. 

The minister dispelled the impression while addressing the Pakistani community at the embassy last week, saying the government was not planning for any action against expatriates. 

Tarar said the action was being taken only against those who had set the public properties on fire in protests which erupted on May 9 following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Al-Qadir Trust case. 

He said overseas Pakistanis had full right to take part in political process but they should not indulge in such actions that can prove detrimental to democracy and the democratic set up in the country

Earlier, it emerged that authorities have identified 41 expatriates, who are residing in the UK, Canada and the US, involved in May 9 violence. Most of the identified persons include PTI leaders and supporters.

The expats were identified through videos wherein they are fanning anti-state activities, reports said, adding that 15 of them, including three PTI UK chapter leader, are living in London, while 20 PTI leaders and supporters are residing in Canada and six others are currently in the US.

Reports said the Pakistani government has also decided to take an action against them in their resident countries. 

