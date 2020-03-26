Motorways across Pakistan closed for passenger vehicles amid coronavirus outbreak

COVID19: Pakistan confirms 9th death; coronavirus ... 11:18 AM | 27 Mar, 2020 LAHORE – Pakistan leads South Asia with the highest number of coronavirus cases in the region, a total of 1,235 ...

ISLAMABAD - National Highways and Motorway Police on Thursday announced ban on entry passenger buses and vans in the Motorway network to make lockdown against coronavirus successful, said a press release issued here.

However vehicles carrying goods, petroleum products and daily use items with minimum staff would be allowed.

Private vehicles with maximum two passengers giving valid reason of travelling would also be allowed to enter the network.

Punjab, Sindh, and other provinces have imposed lockdown in order to prevent the spread of the novel virus through social distancing.

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has surged to 1102 with Sindh leading other regions with 417 cases while cases in Punjab are increasing rapidly as they have swelled to 335.